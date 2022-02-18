Flagg leads Sam Houston against UT Rio Grande Valley after 20-point performance

Sam Houston Bearkats (16-11, 11-3 WAC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (7-19, 2-12 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Savion Flagg scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 75-71 overtime victory over the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-8 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Bearkats are 11-3 in WAC play. Sam Houston is fifth in the WAC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Flagg averaging 7.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season in WAC play. The Bearkats won the last meeting 86-78 on Jan. 4. Flagg scored 27 points to help lead the Bearkats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ricky Nelson is averaging 7.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Vaqueros. Justin Johnson is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Flagg is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.5 points for the Bearkats. Demarkus Lampley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 66.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

