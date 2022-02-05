Trending:
Flagg leads Sam Houston against Utah Valley after 26-point showing

The Associated Press
February 5, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

Utah Valley Wolverines (14-7, 5-4 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-10, 9-2 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sam Houston -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on the Utah Valley Wolverines after Savion Flagg scored 26 points in Sam Houston’s 77-53 win over the Dixie State Trailblazers.

The Bearkats are 9-2 in home games. Sam Houston is ninth in the WAC scoring 70.7 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Wolverines are 5-4 in WAC play. Utah Valley is fourth in the WAC scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Justin Harmon averaging 1.8.

The Bearkats and Wolverines face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 20 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bearkats. Jaden Ray is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Blaze Nield is averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Wolverines. Fardaws Aimaq is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

