Fleming leads Bellarmine against Eastern Kentucky after 20-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (17-12, 11-4 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (12-17, 4-11 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -1.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after CJ Fleming scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 76-73 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Colonels are 11-5 in home games. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 79.7 points and is shooting 41.7%.

The Knights have gone 11-4 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is eighth in the ASUN scoring 70.5 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in ASUN play. The Knights won the last meeting 66-61 on Jan. 9. Alec Pfriem scored 23 points to help lead the Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Moreno is scoring 12.0 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Colonels. Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.5 points and two steals over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

Dylan Penn is averaging 16.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.