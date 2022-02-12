Fleming leads Bellarmine against North Alabama after 25-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (14-11, 8-3 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-15, 2-9 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Alabama -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits the North Alabama Lions after CJ Fleming scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 73-70 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Lions are 6-4 in home games. North Alabama is third in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Knights are 8-3 in conference games. Bellarmine is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Knights won the last meeting 68-60 on Jan. 19. Dylan Penn scored 20 points to help lead the Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions. Jamari Blackmon is averaging 10.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Fleming is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.2 points. Penn is averaging 19 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

