Fleming scores 20 to carry Bellarmine over Lipscomb 76-73

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 10:42 pm
< a min read
      

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — CJ Fleming had 20 points as Bellarmine edged past Lipscomb 76-73 on Wednesday night.

Juston Betz had 16 points for Bellarmine (17-12, 11-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dylan Penn added 16 points. Garrett Tipton had 13 points.

Will Pruitt had 18 points for the Bisons (12-18, 5-10). Greg Jones added 13 points. Trae Benham had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bisons for the season. Bellarmine defeated Lipscomb 77-71 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com



