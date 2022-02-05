Florida 62, Mississippi 57, OT

MISSISSIPPI (12-11)

Brakefield 0-3 0-0 0, Brooks 5-10 1-4 11, Crowley 1-5 0-0 2, Fagan 5-9 2-2 15, Murrell 4-16 2-4 14, Joiner 3-10 0-2 7, Rodriguez 1-4 6-7 8, Van Der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 11-19 57.

FLORIDA (15-8)

Castleton 6-12 5-7 17, Duruji 1-2 0-0 2, Appleby 1-10 7-8 10, Fleming 4-11 0-2 10, Lane 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 3-5 0-0 8, McKissic 3-5 0-0 7, Reeves 2-3 0-0 6, Felder 1-1 0-0 2, Gatkek 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 12-17 62.

Halftime_Mississippi 30-21. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi 8-29 (Murrell 4-10, Fagan 3-5, Joiner 1-7, Brooks 0-1, Crowley 0-1, Van Der Heijden 0-1, Brakefield 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2), Florida 8-25 (Reeves 2-3, Jones 2-4, Fleming 2-8, McKissic 1-3, Appleby 1-6, Castleton 0-1). Rebounds_Mississippi 40 (Rodriguez 11), Florida 30 (Castleton, Fleming 7). Assists_Mississippi 8 (Brooks, Murrell 2), Florida 13 (Appleby 10). Total Fouls_Mississippi 17, Florida 18. A_10,007 (10,133).

