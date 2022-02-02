Florida 66, Missouri 65

FLORIDA (14-8)

Duruji 5-9 3-3 14, Appleby 3-4 10-10 17, Fleming 2-10 6-8 12, McKissic 1-5 0-2 2, Reeves 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 5-10 3-3 18, Gatkek 0-3 0-0 0, Lane 0-0 0-0 0, Felder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-43 22-26 66.

MISSOURI (8-13)

Brazile 2-5 3-4 7, Ko.Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Coleman 5-10 0-1 12, Davis 3-8 3-4 9, Gordon 3-9 2-2 10, DeGray 6-7 1-2 13, Ka.Brown 2-2 1-2 6, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Brookshire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 12-17 65.

Halftime_Florida 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida 10-23 (Jones 5-8, Fleming 2-6, Appleby 1-2, Reeves 1-2, Duruji 1-3, Gatkek 0-1, McKissic 0-1), Missouri 5-13 (Gordon 2-4, Coleman 2-5, Ka.Brown 1-1, Ko.Brown 0-1, Davis 0-1, DeGray 0-1). Fouled Out_Lane, Gordon. Rebounds_Florida 21 (Fleming 6), Missouri 24 (Gordon 9). Assists_Florida 7 (Fleming 3), Missouri 14 (Coleman 4). Total Fouls_Florida 17, Missouri 21.

