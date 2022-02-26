On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida 84, Georgia 72

The Associated Press
February 26, 2022 2:02 pm
< a min read
      

FLORIDA (18-11)

Castleton 5-9 0-0 10, Felder 0-1 0-0 0, Appleby 7-13 2-2 21, Fleming 11-18 1-1 27, Jones 4-9 2-2 13, Lane 1-3 2-2 4, McKissic 2-5 1-3 6, Reeves 1-2 0-0 3, Gatkek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-60 8-10 84.

GEORGIA (6-23)

Bridges 8-12 0-0 16, Cook 4-11 0-0 10, Etter 2-3 0-0 4, Oquendo 7-19 2-3 20, Wright 2-4 4-4 8, Ridgnal 2-4 3-4 9, Abdur-Rahim 1-2 0-0 2, Baumann 1-3 0-0 3, Taylor 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 9-11 72.

Halftime_Florida 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Florida 14-31 (Appleby 5-9, Fleming 4-9, Jones 3-8, McKissic 1-2, Reeves 1-2, Felder 0-1), Georgia 9-23 (Oquendo 4-11, Ridgnal 2-3, Cook 2-5, Baumann 1-3, Abdur-Rahim 0-1). Rebounds_Florida 28 (Castleton 13), Georgia 25 (Bridges 7). Assists_Florida 20 (Appleby 7), Georgia 14 (Cook, Wright 4). Total Fouls_Florida 13, Georgia 11.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News