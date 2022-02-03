Florida 84, No. 7 Tennessee 59

TENNESSEE (19-3)

Burrell 4-11 1-1 9, Dye 5-10 0-1 10, Key 3-7 2-2 8, Horston 2-9 0-0 5, Walker 2-7 4-5 8, Puckett 4-9 0-0 8, Saunders 1-1 0-0 2, Darby 3-4 0-0 9, Rennie 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-2 0-4 0, Striplin 0-2 0-0 0, Wynn 0-1 0-2 0, Totals 24-64 7-15 59

FLORIDA (16-6)

Dut 4-8 0-0 8, Merritt 5-8 1-2 13, Broughton 4-11 1-2 10, Rickards 6-9 4-5 16, Smith 9-15 4-6 25, de Oliveira 2-3 2-4 6, Toonders 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Rimdal 0-2 0-0 0, Warren 1-2 0-0 2, Wyche 2-3 0-2 4, Totals 33-62 12-21 84

Tennessee 18 11 12 18 — 59 Florida 25 11 23 25 — 84

3-Point Goals_Tennessee 4-13 (Burrell 0-1, Horston 1-3, Walker 0-1, Puckett 0-3, Darby 3-4, Rennie 0-1), Florida 6-16 (Merritt 2-3, Broughton 1-5, Rickards 0-1, Smith 3-5, de Oliveira 0-1, Rimdal 0-1). Assists_Tennessee 8 (Miles 3), Florida 18 (Broughton 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Tennessee 38 (Key 8), Florida 40 (Rickards 8). Total Fouls_Tennessee 17, Florida 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,809.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.