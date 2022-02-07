Florida A&M 61, Prairie View 60

PRAIRIE VIEW (4-15)

Bell 5-8 3-4 13, Cox 4-9 1-2 9, Daniels 3-8 2-5 8, Douglas 3-6 2-4 9, Gambrell 4-14 0-0 10, Roberts 2-5 5-9 9, Ware 0-1 0-0 0, Kendall 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 13-24 60.

FLORIDA A&M (10-12)

Jones 3-11 1-2 7, Moragne 2-5 1-1 5, Littles 4-8 2-2 11, Randolph 7-15 3-7 17, Reaves 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 2-4 0-0 6, Stevens 4-5 1-1 12, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Barrs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-13 61.

Halftime_Prairie View 28-17. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 3-13 (Gambrell 2-9, Douglas 1-2, Cox 0-1, Roberts 0-1), Florida A&M 7-13 (Stevens 3-4, Brown 2-4, Littles 1-2, Reaves 1-2, Clark 0-1). Fouled Out_Moragne. Rebounds_Prairie View 31 (Daniels 9), Florida A&M 28 (Jones 11). Assists_Prairie View 8 (Roberts 3), Florida A&M 9 (Randolph 6). Total Fouls_Prairie View 13, Florida A&M 20. A_2,087 (9,639).

