Florida A&M hosts Prairie View A&M after Randolph’s 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-13, 4-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (9-11, 7-3 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after MJ Randolph scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 67-55 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 5-3 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 4-4 in conference games. Prairie View A&M is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randolph is shooting 46.6% and averaging 19.7 points for the Rattlers. Johnny Brown is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Jawaun Daniels is averaging 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Jeremiah Gambrell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 7-3, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

