Florida Gulf Coast 77, Lipscomb 68

FLORIDA GULF COAST (15-9)

Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Samuel 5-8 0-2 10, Catto 2-9 0-0 6, Dunn-Martin 7-20 5-6 22, Largie 4-8 10-13 18, Rosario 3-4 4-6 10, Richie 0-1 0-0 0, Halvorsen 0-1 0-0 0, Miller 0-1 0-2 0. Totals 25-60 19-29 77.

LIPSCOMB (10-15)

Hazen 1-4 1-2 3, Asadullah 8-17 2-3 18, Benham 6-13 0-0 15, Jones 5-17 0-0 14, Pruitt 2-7 3-4 7, Johnson 1-5 1-3 3, Ognacevic 1-4 1-2 3, Murr 1-1 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Shulman 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 26-70 8-14 68.

Halftime_Lipscomb 45-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 8-28 (Anderson 3-7, Dunn-Martin 3-8, Catto 2-7, Halvorsen 0-1, Miller 0-1, Richie 0-1, Largie 0-3), Lipscomb 8-29 (Jones 4-14, Benham 3-7, Shulman 1-2, Asadullah 0-1, Hazen 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Ognacevic 0-1, Pruitt 0-2). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 40 (Samuel 14), Lipscomb 42 (Asadullah, Pruitt 9). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Dunn-Martin 7), Lipscomb 14 (Pruitt 6). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 15, Lipscomb 18. A_2,660 (5,028).

