Florida Gulf Coast 82, Kennesaw St. 76

KENNESAW ST. (11-15)
Robinson 5-9 5-6 15, Burden 2-8 1-2 5, Reddish 8-10 0-0 19, Rodgers 7-10 0-0 17, Youngblood 4-7 2-4 10, Moultrie 2-5 0-0 5, Peterson 0-1 0-2 0, Jennings 2-4 0-0 5, Harris 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 8-14 76.
FLORIDA GULF COAST (18-9)
Samuel 5-10 0-0 10, Catto 4-10 0-0 11, Dunn-Martin 7-15 4-5 19, Largie 2-3 0-0 4, Richie 5-13 4-4 19, Halvorsen 1-5 0-0 3, Rivers 4-5 1-2 12, Rosario 1-1 2-4 4, Rolon 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 11-15 82.
Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 42-29. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 8-19 (Reddish 3-4, Rodgers 3-5, Jennings 1-2, Moultrie 1-4, Burden 0-1, Youngblood 0-3), Florida Gulf Coast 13-32 (Richie 5-12, Rivers 3-3, Catto 3-7, Halvorsen 1-4, Dunn-Martin 1-6). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 31 (Rodgers 9), Florida Gulf Coast 29 (Samuel, Catto 6). Assists_Kennesaw St. 12 (Burden 5), Florida Gulf Coast 20 (Dunn-Martin 13). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 17, Florida Gulf Coast 10. A_1,857 (4,633).
