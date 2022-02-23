Florida Gulf Coast 82, Liberty 72, OT

FLORIDA GULF COAST (19-10)
Samuel 3-5 0-0 6, Catto 1-3 0-0 3, Dunn-Martin 13-28 12-13 43, Largie 6-9 2-2 14, Richie 3-7 0-0 8, Anderson 0-4 2-2 2, Weir 2-4 2-4 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0, Halvorsen 0-1 0-0 0, Rosario 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 18-21 82.
LIBERTY (20-10)
Robinson 1-5 0-0 2, Rode 5-11 2-2 15, McGhee 10-30 5-7 28, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, McDowell 1-8 0-0 3, Preston 9-12 0-1 18, Warfield 1-2 0-2 2, Peebles 2-2 0-0 4, Abii 0-0 0-0 0, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 7-12 72.
Halftime_Liberty 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 8-26 (Dunn-Martin 5-15, Richie 2-6, Catto 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Halvorsen 0-1), Liberty 7-29 (Rode 3-4, McGhee 3-15, McDowell 1-7, Robinson 0-1, Venzant 0-1, Warfield 0-1). Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 41 (Samuel 10), Liberty 36 (McGhee, Preston 10). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 11 (Dunn-Martin 6), Liberty 15 (McGhee 7). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 16, Liberty 18. A_3,583 (4,000).
