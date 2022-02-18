Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida hosts No. 2 Auburn after Smith’s 31-point game

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-10, 6-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn plays the Florida Gators after Jabari Smith scored 31 points in Auburn’s 94-80 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 11-3 on their home court. Florida averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.9 points per game.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Tigers have gone 12-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn is second in the SEC scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Tigers won the last meeting 85-73 on Jan. 9. K.D. Johnson scored 23 points to help lead the Tigers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is averaging 15.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida.

Smith is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Tigers. Walker Kessler is averaging 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|24 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
2|24 NLIT Summit 2022
2|24 Eliminate State and Local Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Special delivery