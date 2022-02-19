Florida hosts No. 2 Auburn following Smith’s 31-point outing

Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC) at Florida Gators (16-10, 6-7 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn visits the Florida Gators after Jabari Smith scored 31 points in Auburn’s 94-80 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Gators are 11-3 in home games. Florida has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 12-1 against SEC opponents. Auburn is second in the SEC scoring 80.5 points per game and is shooting 44.9%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 85-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. K.D. Johnson led the Tigers with 23 points, and Colin Castleton led the Gators with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castleton is shooting 54.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gators. Tyree Appleby is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Florida.

Smith is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. Walker Kessler is shooting 70.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 8.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

