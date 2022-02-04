Florida International hosts Louisiana Tech after Jones’ 23-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (16-6, 7-3 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (13-9, 3-6 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs after Denver Jones scored 23 points in Florida International’s 77-67 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 10-1 at home. Florida International has a 6-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 against C-USA opponents. Louisiana Tech has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brewer is scoring 15.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Panthers. Jones is averaging 10.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the past 10 games for Florida International.

Cobe Williams is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Kenneth Lofton Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

