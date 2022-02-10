Florida International narrowly holds off Marshall 72-71

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tevin Brewer scored 20 points and Florida International held off Marshall for a 72-71 win on Thursday night for its first road win of the season.

Denver Jones had 16 points for Florida International (14-11, 4-8 Conference USA). Clevon Brown added 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Eric Lovett had 11 points.

Andrew Taylor had 22 points for the Thundering Herd (8-16, 1-10). Taevion Kinsey added 14 points. Obinna Anochili-Killen had nine rebounds.

Taylor made a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer to cap the scoring.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd this season. Florida International defeated Marshall 70-66 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.