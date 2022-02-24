Trending:
Florida International visits Charlotte following Brewer’s 25-point game

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 1:22 am
Florida International Panthers (15-12, 5-9 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (14-12, 7-7 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charlotte -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Charlotte 49ers after Tevin Brewer scored 25 points in Florida International’s 80-78 victory against the Rice Owls.

The 49ers have gone 9-3 at home. Charlotte is 7-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 5-9 in conference games. Florida International averages 72.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in C-USA play. The 49ers won the last meeting 81-68 on Feb. 7. Jackson Threadgill scored 21 points points to help lead the 49ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Butler is averaging 12.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Robert Braswell is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Eric Lovett is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Brewer is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

