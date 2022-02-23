Florida International visits Charlotte following Brewer’s 25-point game

Florida International Panthers (15-12, 5-9 C-USA) at Charlotte 49ers (14-12, 7-7 C-USA)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays the Charlotte 49ers after Tevin Brewer scored 25 points in Florida International’s 80-78 victory over the Rice Owls.

The 49ers are 9-3 on their home court. Charlotte ranks second in C-USA with 14.7 assists per game led by Jahmir Young averaging 3.8.

The Panthers have gone 5-9 against C-USA opponents. Florida International ranks seventh in C-USA shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in C-USA play. The 49ers won the last matchup 81-68 on Feb. 7. Jackson Threadgill scored 21 points points to help lead the 49ers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 49ers. Austin Butler is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Eric Lovett is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points. Brewer is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

