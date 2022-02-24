Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida St. 65, No. 22 Georgia Tech 63, OT

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (19-9)

Cubaj 0-6 1-2 1, Strautmane 7-9 0-0 16, Hermosa 6-8 1-1 13, Lahtinen 5-18 5-5 16, Love 4-11 0-0 8, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 3-6 0-1 6, Totals 26-59 7-9 63

FLORIDA ST. (15-12)

Howard 1-6 0-0 2, Baldwin 2-5 4-5 8, England 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 8-19 5-8 21, Puisis 0-1 2-2 2, Timpson 2-4 1-2 5, Bejedi 3-7 2-2 10, Gordon 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Valenzuela 2-3 2-2 7, Totals 22-59 17-23 65

Georgia Tech 12 9 19 16 7 63
Florida St. 8 20 11 17 9 65

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-11 (Strautmane 2-4, Lahtinen 1-6, Bates 1-1), Florida St. 4-13 (Howard 0-3, Puisis 0-1, Bejedi 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Valenzuela 1-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 17 (Cubaj 6), Florida St. 16 (Gordon 4). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 9), Florida St. 35 (Jones 10). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Florida St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,364.

        Insight by MuleSoft: During this exclusive webinar, Pat Flanders, chief information officer of the Defense Health Agency, will discuss how the agency is modernizing and integrating IT systems previously managed by the Air Force, Army and the Navy—to securely support military healthcare services worldwide, on the battlefield and off. Industry professionals from Salesforce and MuleSoft will provide their perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|3 Ramstein AB Tech Expo
3|3 Addressing Learning Loss With...
3|3 SQL Server Resilience with Pure Cloud...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!