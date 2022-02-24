Florida St. 65, No. 22 Georgia Tech 63, OT

GEORGIA TECH (19-9)
Cubaj 0-6 1-2 1, Strautmane 7-9 0-0 16, Hermosa 6-8 1-1 13, Lahtinen 5-18 5-5 16, Love 4-11 0-0 8, Wone Aranaz 0-0 0-0 0, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Bulane 0-0 0-0 0, Carter 3-6 0-1 6, Totals 26-59 7-9 63
FLORIDA ST. (15-12)
Howard 1-6 0-0 2, Baldwin 2-5 4-5 8, England 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 8-19 5-8 21, Puisis 0-1 2-2 2, Timpson 2-4 1-2 5, Bejedi 3-7 2-2 10, Gordon 1-5 0-0 3, Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Valenzuela 2-3 2-2 7, Totals 22-59 17-23 65
|Georgia Tech
|12
|9
|19
|16
|7
|—
|63
|Florida St.
|8
|20
|11
|17
|9
|—
|65
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-11 (Strautmane 2-4, Lahtinen 1-6, Bates 1-1), Florida St. 4-13 (Howard 0-3, Puisis 0-1, Bejedi 2-4, Gordon 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Valenzuela 1-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 17 (Cubaj 6), Florida St. 16 (Gordon 4). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 9), Florida St. 35 (Jones 10). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 22, Florida St. 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,364.
