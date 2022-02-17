Florida St. 66, Boston College 58

BOSTON COLLEGE (16-10)
Soule 6-11 4-5 16, VanTimmeren 1-5 0-0 2, Gakdeng 3-8 1-1 7, Garraud 0-5 1-2 1, Swartz 7-24 6-8 22, Batts 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 2-2 2-2 6, Dickens 0-3 0-0 0, Ivey 1-6 0-0 2, Waggoner 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 21-68 14-18 58
FLORIDA ST. (14-11)
Howard 2-2 0-0 4, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Gordon 3-7 0-1 6, Jones 6-11 5-8 17, Puisis 2-4 0-0 5, Timpson 1-1 0-0 2, Baldwin 3-4 5-7 11, Bejedi 2-10 2-5 6, Jackson 2-5 3-4 8, Weber 0-2 0-0 0, Valenzuela 3-4 0-2 7, Totals 24-50 15-27 66
|Boston College
|15
|10
|15
|18
|—
|58
|Florida St.
|9
|17
|20
|20
|—
|66
3-Point Goals_Boston College 2-21 (Soule 0-1, VanTimmeren 0-3, Garraud 0-3, Swartz 2-9, Dickens 0-3, Ivey 0-2), Florida St. 3-10 (Gordon 0-1, Puisis 1-2, Bejedi 0-3, Jackson 1-2, Weber 0-1, Valenzuela 1-1). Assists_Boston College 13 (Swartz 4), Florida St. 12 (Bejedi 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston College 40 (Gakdeng 9, Swartz 9), Florida St. 33 (Baldwin 8). Total Fouls_Boston College 23, Florida St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,049.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.