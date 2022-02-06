Florida St. 70, No. 20 Notre Dame 65

NOTRE DAME (18-5)

Dodson 5-9 5-7 15, Westbeld 5-9 0-0 12, Citron 5-11 4-4 15, Mabrey 0-8 0-0 0, Miles 6-13 3-5 17, Brunelle 2-7 0-0 4, Peoples 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 24-58 12-16 65

FLORIDA ST. (11-10)

Howard 2-6 1-2 7, Myers 7-9 0-0 14, Gordon 3-7 5-6 11, Jones 4-11 2-3 10, Puisis 1-2 2-2 5, Timpson 1-1 0-0 2, Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Bejedi 4-5 1-3 12, Jackson 3-8 1-2 7, Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-51 12-18 70

Notre Dame 19 10 9 27 — 65 Florida St. 13 17 22 18 — 70

3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 5-18 (Westbeld 2-2, Citron 1-3, Mabrey 0-5, Miles 2-4, Brunelle 0-4), Florida St. 6-13 (Howard 2-6, Gordon 0-1, Puisis 1-2, Bejedi 3-3, Jackson 0-1). Assists_Notre Dame 15 (Miles 4), Florida St. 15 (Jackson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 30 (Dodson 10), Florida St. 32 (Myers 8). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 17, Florida St. 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,678.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.