Florida St. 73, Syracuse 67

FLORIDA ST. (13-11)
Howard 3-5 0-0 6, Myers 5-9 3-4 13, Gordon 3-8 2-2 9, Jones 8-15 5-7 21, Puisis 2-7 0-0 6, Timpson 1-2 0-0 2, Baldwin 0-1 2-4 2, Bejedi 3-7 3-3 9, Jackson 1-4 0-0 3, Weber 0-3 0-0 0, Valenzuela 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 27-62 15-20 73
SYRACUSE (11-13)
Styles 5-10 0-0 10, Christianna Carr 3-8 0-0 9, Chrislyn Carr 7-17 5-6 20, Hyman 5-19 0-0 10, Murray 4-14 3-4 14, Rice 1-4 2-3 4, Totals 25-72 10-13 67
|Florida St.
|20
|12
|18
|23
|—
|73
|Syracuse
|18
|10
|11
|28
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Florida St. 4-16 (Howard 0-1, Gordon 1-1, Puisis 2-6, Bejedi 0-3, Jackson 1-2, Weber 0-3), Syracuse 7-23 (Styles 0-1, Christ.Carr 3-7, Chrisl.Carr 1-3, Hyman 0-1, Murray 3-10, Rice 0-1). Assists_Florida St. 14 (Howard 3, Jones 3), Syracuse 14 (Hyman 5, Murray 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Florida St. 48 (Myers 10), Syracuse 38 (Hyman 13). Total Fouls_Florida St. 16, Syracuse 16. Technical Fouls_Florida St. Howard 1, Jackson 1, Syracuse Styles 1. A_881.
