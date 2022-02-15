Florida State hosts Clemson, looks to stop home slide

Clemson Tigers (12-13, 4-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-11, 6-8 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida State -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State is looking to end its three-game home skid with a victory against Clemson.

The Seminoles are 8-4 in home games. Florida State is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 4-10 against ACC opponents. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by David Collins averaging 5.3.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Tigers won 75-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. PJ Hall led the Tigers with 15 points, and Caleb Mills led the Seminoles with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Evans is averaging 6.8 points for the Seminoles. Mills is averaging 8.9 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 46.5% over the past 10 games for Florida State.

Hall is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

