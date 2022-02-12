Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Florida State visits North Carolina after Bacot’s 24-point game

The Associated Press
February 12, 2022 1:22 am
1 min read
      

Florida State Seminoles (13-10, 6-7 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (17-7, 9-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays the Florida State Seminoles after Armando Bacot scored 24 points in North Carolina’s 79-77 victory against the Clemson Tigers.

        Insight by Wickr: This survey of five agencies highlights the new perspectives agencies now have for securing their systems, data and people from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-1 at home. North Carolina ranks fifth in college basketball with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bacot averaging 8.4.

The Seminoles are 6-7 in conference matchups. Florida State ranks fourth in the ACC scoring 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Matthew Cleveland averaging 6.5.

The Tar Heels and Seminoles face off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Tar Heels. Bacot is averaging 11.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the past 10 games for North Carolina.

Caleb Mills is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Seminoles. Cleveland is averaging 6.6 points over the past 10 games for Florida State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Seminoles: 5-5, averaging 68.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

        Read more: Sports News

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|18 Modular Efficient Laser Technology...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volley for serve!