Florida visits Georgia following Oquendo’s 33-point game

Florida Gators (17-11, 7-8 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-22, 1-14 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces the Florida Gators after Kario Oquendo scored 33 points in Georgia’s 91-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 6-11 in home games. Georgia ranks eighth in the SEC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jailyn Ingram averaging 5.1.

The Gators are 7-8 against SEC opponents. Florida averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Gators won the last meeting 72-63 on Feb. 9. Myreon Jones scored 23 points to help lead the Gators to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oquendo is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Tyree Appleby is averaging 11 points and 3.8 assists for the Gators. Colin Castleton is averaging 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Gators: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

