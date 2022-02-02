Flowers leads LIU against Sacred Heart after 23-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-13, 3-4 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-12, 5-5 NEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU plays the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Tyrn Flowers scored 23 points in LIU’s 88-81 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Sharks are 6-1 on their home court. LIU ranks sixth in the NEC shooting 31.5% from downtown, led by Devin Nicholson shooting 60.0% from 3-point range.

The Pioneers are 3-4 against NEC opponents. Sacred Heart is second in the NEC shooting 34.5% from downtown. Joey Reilly leads the Pioneers shooting 42.6% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Pioneers won the last matchup 69-65 on Dec. 30. Aaron Clarke scored 17 points to help lead the Pioneers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flowers is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Sharks. Alex Rivera is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LIU.

Nico Galette is averaging 10.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Pioneers. Clarke is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

