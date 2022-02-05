Flowers leads Washington State against Cal after 22-point game

Washington State Cougars (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-14, 2-10 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal -8; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the California Golden Bears after Michael Flowers scored 22 points in Washington State’s 66-60 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-5 at home. Cal has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 6-3 in conference play. Washington State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 73.4 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cougars won 65-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Andrej Jakimovski led the Cougars with 16 points, and Jordan Shepherd led the Golden Bears with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shepherd is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Jalen Celestine is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

Flowers is shooting 41.2% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

