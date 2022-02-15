Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Forbes scores 22 to carry Tulane over South Florida 76-57

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 9:49 pm
< a min read
      

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 22 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Tulane beat South Florida 76-57 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Cross had 19 points and eight rebounds for Tulane (12-11, 9-5 American Athletic Conference). Jadan Coleman added 16 points. Jalen Cook had 13 points and eight assists.

Serrel Smith Jr. had 17 points for the Bulls (7-17, 2-10). Corey Walker Jr. added 11 points. Russel Tchewa had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

The Green Wave improve to 2-0 against the Bulls this season. Tulane defeated South Florida 68-54 on Jan. 8.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|22 Special Air Warfare Symposium
2|22 FASTTR on AWS: Reduce the Time and Cost...
2|22 Slack Presents a Connected Workplace
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Getting ready to deploy