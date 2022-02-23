Fordham 60, La Salle 54

LA SALLE (7-17)
Moore 4-7 1-2 9, Brickus 3-9 1-2 7, Clark 3-10 0-0 8, Nickelberry 1-6 3-4 5, Ray 4-8 2-3 13, Brantley 4-8 4-4 12, Gill 0-2 0-0 0, Doucoure 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 11-15 54.
FORDHAM (12-13)
Ohams 7-14 5-6 20, Tsimbila 2-6 0-0 4, Charlton 3-9 0-0 6, Colon-Navarro 5-16 2-2 15, Rose 3-8 3-3 10, Kelly 1-2 0-0 3, Novitskyi 1-3 0-0 2, Riley 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 10-11 60.
Halftime_Fordham 27-16. 3-Point Goals_La Salle 5-23 (Ray 3-6, Clark 2-6, Brantley 0-1, Moore 0-1, Gill 0-2, Brickus 0-3, Nickelberry 0-4), Fordham 6-23 (Colon-Navarro 3-10, Ohams 1-1, Kelly 1-2, Rose 1-5, Novitskyi 0-1, Charlton 0-4). Rebounds_La Salle 26 (Ray 7), Fordham 35 (Ohams 13). Assists_La Salle 7 (Brickus 4), Fordham 11 (Charlton 10). Total Fouls_La Salle 12, Fordham 16.
