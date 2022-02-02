Fordham 61, Rhode Island 55

RHODE ISLAND (12-7)

Makhi.Mitchell 1-4 1-3 3, Makhe.Mitchell 5-9 3-9 13, El-Amin 1-2 0-0 3, Leggett 1-7 1-2 4, Sheppard 1-7 0-0 2, Walker 1-2 0-2 2, Carey 5-11 1-2 12, Martin 2-8 2-2 7, Thomas 3-4 0-0 9. Totals 20-54 8-20 55.

FORDHAM (10-10)

Ohams 6-10 2-6 14, Tsimbila 2-4 0-1 4, Charlton 1-7 2-2 5, Quisenberry 6-18 0-0 15, Rose 1-7 0-0 3, Colon-Navarro 4-6 3-3 12, Kelly 2-3 0-0 6, Novitskyi 0-0 2-2 2, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 9-14 61.

Halftime_Fordham 36-19. 3-Point Goals_Rhode Island 7-17 (Thomas 3-4, El-Amin 1-1, Carey 1-3, Leggett 1-3, Martin 1-3, Sheppard 0-3), Fordham 8-26 (Quisenberry 3-10, Kelly 2-2, Colon-Navarro 1-3, Charlton 1-5, Rose 1-5, Ohams 0-1). Fouled Out_Leggett. Rebounds_Rhode Island 30 (Makhe.Mitchell 9), Fordham 36 (Ohams 13). Assists_Rhode Island 15 (Sheppard, Carey 3), Fordham 18 (Quisenberry 7). Total Fouls_Rhode Island 17, Fordham 20.

