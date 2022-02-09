Former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jeremy Giambi, the former major league outfielder and first baseman, died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, police said. He was 47.

Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.

Giambi’s agent Joel Wolfe didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking more information.

Giambi played six seasons from 1998-2003 with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. While in Oakland, Giambi was teammates with his older brother Jason, a five-time All-Star.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Athletics said on Twitter. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”

Giambi played in the postseason twice with the Athletics and in 2001 was tagged out at home on Derek Jeter’s famous “flip” toss in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Giambi was born in San Jose and attended South Hills High School in West Covina, like his brother, before attending California State University, Fullerton. The Royals drafted him out of college in 1996 in the sixth round.

