Fort Wayne 71, Green Bay 55

GREEN BAY (4-17)

Ansong 4-9 1-4 10, Claflin 3-6 0-0 8, Meyer 4-9 5-5 13, Jenkins 3-7 1-2 8, McGee 4-9 0-0 8, Tucker 3-7 0-0 6, Stieber 0-1 0-0 0, Kirciman 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 22-51 7-11 55.

FORT WAYNE (13-10)

Kpedi 4-6 1-1 9, Planutis 1-3 2-2 4, Chong Qui 5-8 3-3 13, Godfrey 1-5 2-2 4, Pipkins 8-9 2-3 19, Billups 2-7 0-0 6, Peterson 2-5 0-0 4, DeJurnett 4-4 0-0 8, Benford 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 29-51 10-11 71.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 35-31. 3-Point Goals_Green Bay 4-15 (Claflin 2-4, Ansong 1-2, Jenkins 1-3, Kirciman 0-1, McGee 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Tucker 0-3), Fort Wayne 3-12 (Billups 2-5, Pipkins 1-1, Peterson 0-1, Planutis 0-2, Godfrey 0-3). Rebounds_Green Bay 20 (Tucker 6), Fort Wayne 30 (Planutis, Godfrey 6). Assists_Green Bay 9 (Claflin, McGee 3), Fort Wayne 11 (Chong Qui 6). Total Fouls_Green Bay 13, Fort Wayne 15. A_1,163 (13,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.