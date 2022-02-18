Fort Wayne 74, Green Bay 55

FORT WAYNE (17-10)
Kpedi 2-2 2-2 6, Planutis 3-8 0-0 8, Chong Qui 6-9 0-0 16, Godfrey 4-12 0-0 9, Pipkins 5-9 3-4 13, Peterson 1-2 0-0 3, Billups 5-9 0-3 15, DeJurnett 2-4 0-0 4, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 5-9 74.
GREEN BAY (4-22)
Ansong 5-10 2-4 12, Claflin 0-3 0-0 0, Meyer 2-7 3-4 8, Jenkins 2-6 2-2 8, McGee 6-12 5-5 19, Stieber 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 1-5 0-0 2, Kellogg 3-4 0-1 6, Kirciman 0-2 0-0 0, Listau 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-16 55.
Halftime_Fort Wayne 33-23. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 13-24 (Billups 5-7, Chong Qui 4-5, Planutis 2-7, Peterson 1-1, Godfrey 1-3, Pipkins 0-1), Green Bay 5-19 (McGee 2-3, Jenkins 2-5, Meyer 1-3, Ansong 0-1, Claflin 0-1, Kirciman 0-1, Listau 0-1, Stieber 0-1, Tucker 0-3). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 32 (Planutis 7), Green Bay 27 (Ansong 6). Assists_Fort Wayne 19 (Chong Qui, Godfrey 5), Green Bay 9 (Stieber 6). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 14, Green Bay 8. A_1,664 (9,729).
