Fort Wayne 81, Oakland 70

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 9:38 pm
FORT WAYNE (19-10)

Kpedi 4-7 0-1 8, Planutis 6-8 0-0 18, Chong Qui 7-11 0-0 18, Godfrey 4-11 1-2 11, Pipkins 3-7 0-0 7, Billups 3-6 0-0 8, Peterson 1-4 0-0 3, DeJurnett 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-59 1-3 81.

OAKLAND (18-11)

Cain 4-10 4-5 12, Conway 0-0 0-0 0, Parrish 6-14 3-4 18, Townsend 0-3 0-0 0, Moore 9-15 1-5 19, Lampman 3-9 0-0 8, Price 1-3 2-2 4, Shepherd 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Wyman 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 26-58 11-18 70.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 40-31. 3-Point Goals_Fort Wayne 16-34 (Planutis 6-8, Chong Qui 4-7, Billups 2-4, Godfrey 2-7, Peterson 1-3, Pipkins 1-4, Walker 0-1), Oakland 7-25 (Parrish 3-8, Lampman 2-7, Wyman 1-1, Shepherd 1-2, Moore 0-1, Cain 0-2, Price 0-2, Townsend 0-2). Rebounds_Fort Wayne 29 (Godfrey 10), Oakland 27 (Cain 14). Assists_Fort Wayne 22 (Godfrey 8), Oakland 9 (Moore 6). Total Fouls_Fort Wayne 14, Oakland 12. A_3,183 (3,000).

