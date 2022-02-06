Foster leads Howard against Delaware State after 20-point game

Howard Bison (8-10, 3-3 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (2-16, 0-5 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard visits the Delaware State Hornets after Kyle Foster scored 20 points in Howard’s 72-64 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Hornets have gone 2-7 at home. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Yannick averaging 3.9.

The Bison have gone 3-3 against MEAC opponents. Howard is fourth in the MEAC scoring 31.9 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Hawkins averaging 1.1.

The Hornets and Bison square off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Carter is averaging 14.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Dominik Fragala is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Delaware State.

Foster averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. William Settle is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 56.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

