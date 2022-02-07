Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Foster scores 21 to lift Howard over Delaware St. 69-64

The Associated Press
February 7, 2022 10:24 pm
< a min read
      

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Kyle Foster had 21 points as Howard edged past Delaware State 69-64 on Monday night.

Randall Brumant had 13 points for Howard (10-10, 4-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Elijah Hawkins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Steve Settle III had five assists.

Myles Carter had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets (2-17, 0-7), who have now lost 15 games in a row. Martez Robinson added 19 points and eight rebounds. Chris Sodom had nine rebounds and four blocks.

___

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia