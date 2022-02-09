Trending:
Fowler leads Sacramento State against Northern Colorado after 21-point game

The Associated Press
February 9, 2022 2:22 am
1 min read
      

Northern Colorado Bears (12-11, 7-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-10 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays the Northern Colorado Bears after Bryce Fowler scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 73-65 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets are 3-6 in home games. Sacramento State is 4-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bears are 7-4 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 13.2 assists per game led by Matt Johnson averaging 4.1.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big Sky play. The Hornets won the last matchup 85-71 on Jan. 8. Fowler scored 30 points points to help lead the Hornets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fowler is averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 16.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Dru Kuxhausen is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.6 points. Daylen Kountz is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 64.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

