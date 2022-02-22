Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

The Associated Press
February 22, 2022 9:37 pm
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mikal Dawson and Ali Ali each scored 17 points to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night.

Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points.

Samari Curtis had 21 points for the Falcons (12-16, 5-12), whose losing streak reached five games. Daeqwon Plowden added 14 points and Brenton Mills had 12 points.

The Zips improve to 2-0 against the Falcons for the season. Akron defeated Bowling Green 91-66 on Jan. 20.

        Insight by BeyondTrust: Agencies are tackling zero trust at their own pace, but it’s become clear that monitoring user behavior and managing access by identity and privilege will be critical. We talk with leaders at CISA, HHS, NGA and OMB to better understand federal access management efforts.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|1 Kelley Barracks Tech Expo
3|1 From Zero To Science Without Worrying...
3|1 7 Requirements for Teams Researching...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Liftoff!