Freeman-Liberty sparks DePaul past Georgetown 68-65

February 24, 2022
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 25 points and made a layup and two free throws in the final 59 seconds to lift DePaul to a 68-65 victory over Georgetown on Thursday night.

Yor Anei pitched in with 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Blue Demons (13-14, 4-13 Big East Conference), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Nick Ongenda added 11 points.

Aminu Mohammed had 18 points and nine rebounds to pace the Hoyas (6-21, 0-16), who have now lost 17 games in a row. Donald Carey added 15 points. Jalin Billingsley had 10 points and three blocks.

The Blue Demons improve to 2-0 against the Hoyas on the season. DePaul defeated Georgetown 82-74 on Feb. 9.

