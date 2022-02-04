Trending:
Freeman scores 21 to lead Akron over Miami (Ohio) 66-55

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 9:39 pm
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Akron beat Miami of Ohio 66-55 on Friday night.

Xavier Castaneda had 11 points for Akron (14-6, 7-3 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Ali Ali added 10 points.

Dae Dae Grant had 18 points for the RedHawks (9-12, 3-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Mekhi Lairy added 12 points.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

