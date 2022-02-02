Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Freemantle has 23 points, No. 21 Xavier beats Butler 68-66

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 9:28 pm
< a min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Freemantle scored 23 points and No. 21 Xavier overcame a miserable 3-point shooting night to beat Butler 68-66 on Wednesday night.

Xavier (16-5, 6-4 Big East) matched its season low in 3-pointers, going just 3 for 17.

Chuck Harris and Jayden Taylor each scored 18 points for Butler (11-11, 4-7). The Bulldogs trimmed a 15-point deficit to four points twice in the last minute before Taylor hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Xavier led 29-26 at halftime despite playing the last 15:27 without senior point guard Paul Scruggs after he picked up two quick fouls.

        Federal News Network's Cyber Industry Exchange: Where does cybersecurity end and physical security begin for federal agencies? Find out at Federal News Network’s Industry Exchange: Cyber.

After Bryce Golden opened the second half with a leaner to pull Butler within one, Freemantle scored six points as the Musketeers took command with a 12-2 run for 41-30 lead.

The Bulldogs fell to 0-9 against ranked opponents.

UP NEXT

Butler: Host St. John’s on Saturday.

Xavier: Host DePaul on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|1 AFCEA Bethesda Health IT Summit 2022
2|1 Modern Threats: Surface-to-Air Missile...
2|2 Geosite's Beacon: Enabling Faster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Aerographer's Mate fights a simulated fire during damage control training aboard USS Tulsa