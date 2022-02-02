Fresno St. 73, San Jose St. 43

FRESNO ST. (14-6)

O.Robinson 6-12 6-7 18, Campbell 5-8 1-1 11, Hill 4-6 0-0 11, Holland 2-4 2-2 7, Colimerio 5-7 0-1 11, Ballard 4-5 0-0 11, Yap 0-2 2-2 2, Vaihola 1-2 0-0 2, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-46 11-13 73.

SAN JOSE ST. (7-13)

Gorener 3-8 0-0 7, S.Robinson 3-7 1-2 8, Cardenas Torre 2-5 0-0 4, Moore 5-9 1-1 11, Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Anderson 3-6 3-3 10, Amey 0-4 0-0 0, O’Garro 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 5-6 43.

Halftime_Fresno St. 32-23. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 8-12 (Hill 3-3, Ballard 3-4, Colimerio 1-1, Holland 1-2, Campbell 0-1, O.Robinson 0-1), San Jose St. 4-23 (Anderson 1-3, S.Robinson 1-3, Smith 1-4, Gorener 1-5, O’Garro 0-1, Cardenas Torre 0-2, Moore 0-2, Amey 0-3). Fouled Out_Moore, Anderson. Rebounds_Fresno St. 31 (Colimerio, Yap 6), San Jose St. 19 (Moore 7). Assists_Fresno St. 15 (O.Robinson 5), San Jose St. 10 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 14, San Jose St. 17.

