Fresno State hosts UNLV following Hamilton’s 32-point game

UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Bryce Hamilton scored 32 points in UNLV’s 69-63 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 at home. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Orlando Robinson averaging 9.6.

The Rebels have gone 6-6 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jordan McCabe averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 73-68 on Jan. 15. Robinson scored 24 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 18.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Hamilton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 21.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. McCabe is shooting 37.5% and averaging 5.1 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

