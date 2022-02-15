Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Fresno State hosts UNLV following Hamilton’s 32-point game

The Associated Press
February 15, 2022 2:02 am
1 min read
      

UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Bryce Hamilton scored 32 points in UNLV’s 69-63 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-2 at home. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 28.9 points per game in the paint led by Orlando Robinson averaging 9.6.

        Insight by SAS: We’ve all heard of real-time data. But how are agencies upping their game to apply data science to the performance of government programs — from stopping fraudulent payments to improving DEIA? GAO, GSA, Labor, VA and SAS share insights in a new Executive Briefing ebook.

The Rebels have gone 6-6 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 14.4 assists per game led by Jordan McCabe averaging 4.8.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 73-68 on Jan. 15. Robinson scored 24 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is averaging 18.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Hamilton averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 21.9 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. McCabe is shooting 37.5% and averaging 5.1 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|21 2022 Cyberspace Symposium
2|21 AWS Certification Q&A Session
2|21 Implementing Change Management: Common...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Celebrating Lincoln's Birthday