Fresno State hosts UNLV following Hamilton’s 32-point outing

UNLV Rebels (14-11, 6-6 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (16-8, 6-5 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -6; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Bryce Hamilton scored 32 points in UNLV’s 69-63 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 10-2 in home games. Fresno State is second in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Rebels are 6-6 in MWC play. UNLV is fifth in the MWC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 7.0.

The teams square off for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 73-68 on Jan. 15. Orlando Robinson scored 24 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.9 points for the Bulldogs. Isaiah Hill is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Jordan McCabe is averaging 6.8 points and 4.8 assists for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 18.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

