Friberg, Langborg score 15 each to lead Princeton over Brown

The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 10:42 pm
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Drew Friberg and Ryan Langborg scored 15 points each as Princeton defeated Brown 69-50 on Friday night.

Jaelin Llewellyn added 13 points and eight rebounds for Princeton (18-5, 8-2 Ivy League). Tosan Evbuomwan had nine rebounds and five assists.

Tamenang Choh had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (12-14, 4-7). Jaylan Gainey added 10 rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bears this season. Princeton defeated Brown 76-74 on Jan. 15.

