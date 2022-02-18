Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST
LIU 4, Alaska Fairbanks 1
Minnesota 3, Penn St. 1
St. Lawrence 2, Cornell 1, OT
Harvard 4, Princeton 3
Maine 6, New Hampshire 3
Clarkson 4, Colgate 1
Merrimack 3, Vermont 2
Quinnipiac 5, Dartmouth 0
Boston College 4, Northeastern 1
Yale 3, Union 2
Rensselaer 4, Brown 2
Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 1
Army 3, Holy Cross 1
Air Force 4, Boston U. 1
American International 5, Mercyhurst 1
Rochester Institute of Technology 4, Niagara 2
UMass 2, UConn 1
Mass.-Lowell 3, Providence 2
MIDWEST
Notre Dame 2, Michigan St. 1
Denver 4, W. Michigan 1
Northern Michigan 6, Bowling Green 3
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2, OT
Michigan 5, Ohio St. 3
St. Thomas 2, Lake Superior St. 1
Michigan St. 5, Bemidji St. 1
