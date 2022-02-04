Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atholton 64, Oakland Mills 37
Blake 73, Walt Whitman 52
C. Milton Wright 68, Havre de Grace 45
Catonsville 62, Baltimore Chesapeake 42
Centennial 62, Howard 47
Century 65, Westminster 44
Dundalk 65, New Town 57
Francis Scott Key 73, Manchester Valley 54
Gaithersburg 75, Sherwood 59
Glenelg 68, Reservoir 41
Green Street Academy 60, Connexions Community Leadership 39
Huntingtown 61, Westlake 56
Joppatowne 66, Aberdeen 65
Legacy Charter, S.C. 61, Bishop Walsh 60
Loch Raven 56, Hereford 44
Long Reach 68, Wilde Lake 61
Magruder 45, Montgomery Blair 42
Marriotts Ridge 62, River Hill 54
Milford Mill 94, Patapsco 28
Mountain Ridge 62, Clear Spring 40
North Hagerstown 66, Thomas Johnson 62
Old Mill 67, Northeast – AA 52
Overlea 61, Perry Hall 59
Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 44
Parkville 100, Owings Mills 40
Randallstown 77, Eastern Tech 48
Richard Montgomery 68, Rockville 56
South Carroll 60, Liberty 56
Sparrows Point 77, Pikesville 75
Walter Johnson 41, Poolesville 35
Wheaton 70, Northwest – Mtg 60
Wicomico 59, Stephen Decatur 37
Woodlawn 52, Lansdowne 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments