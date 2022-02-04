Friday’s Scores

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 8:56 pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atholton 64, Oakland Mills 37

Blake 73, Walt Whitman 52

C. Milton Wright 68, Havre de Grace 45

Catonsville 62, Baltimore Chesapeake 42

Centennial 62, Howard 47

Century 65, Westminster 44

Dundalk 65, New Town 57

Francis Scott Key 73, Manchester Valley 54

Gaithersburg 75, Sherwood 59

Glenelg 68, Reservoir 41

Green Street Academy 60, Connexions Community Leadership 39

Huntingtown 61, Westlake 56

Joppatowne 66, Aberdeen 65

Legacy Charter, S.C. 61, Bishop Walsh 60

Loch Raven 56, Hereford 44

Long Reach 68, Wilde Lake 61

Magruder 45, Montgomery Blair 42

Marriotts Ridge 62, River Hill 54

Milford Mill 94, Patapsco 28

Mountain Ridge 62, Clear Spring 40

North Hagerstown 66, Thomas Johnson 62

Old Mill 67, Northeast – AA 52

Overlea 61, Perry Hall 59

Paint Branch 51, Springbrook 44

Parkville 100, Owings Mills 40

Randallstown 77, Eastern Tech 48

Richard Montgomery 68, Rockville 56

South Carroll 60, Liberty 56

Sparrows Point 77, Pikesville 75

Walter Johnson 41, Poolesville 35

Wheaton 70, Northwest – Mtg 60

Wicomico 59, Stephen Decatur 37

Woodlawn 52, Lansdowne 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

