Sports News

Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press
February 4, 2022 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arundel 38, Annapolis 16

Century 32, Westminster 23

Crofton 40, South River 38

Eastern Tech 69, Randallstown 34

Eleanor Roosevelt 59, Hyattsville Northwestern 19

Forest Park 60, Patterson 8

Franklin 36, Towson 29

Harwood Southern 31, Severna Park 21

Milford Mill 97, Patapsco 33

Oakland Mills 37, Atholton 30

Parkville 54, Owings Mills 48

Pikesville 64, Sparrows Point 18

Quince Orchard 52, Wootton 47

St. Charles 73, Patuxent 39

Western STES 67, Kenwood 24

Woodlawn 51, Lansdowne 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

